Range Rovers, speed boats among $1.33M in stolen property seized by Calgary police

Two Range Rovers, a Dodge Ram truck and a several speed boats are among the dozens of pricey items recovered by Calgary police as part of lengthy operation by the Centralized Break and Enter Teams.

Approximately $1.33 million in stolen property has been recovered, including 47 vehicles, and 108 charges have been laid against four people after officers executed 39 outstanding warrants.

Police began their investigation in August 2017 after three separate break and enters happened at a business in the 3400 block of 44 Avenue S.E.

In each break-in, the offenders used a stolen vehicle to tow away a Mastercraft boat, in total making off with three boats and three boat trailers. Those thefts had a total value of approximately $638,500.

After investigating further, investigators determined those three break-ins were connected to a series of dealership-targeted thefts across the city, which saw a total of 17 vehicles stolen at an estimated value of $1 million.

Police believe the vehicles used to steal the boats and trailers were taken in the dealership break-ins and were stolen by accessing each dealership’s drop box. It’s also believed those stolen vehicles were involved in gas thefts and other property damage and driving offences.

After identifying several potential suspects, police executed search warrants at a home in the 5100 block of Maryvale Drive N.E., along with two rural properties in Mountain View and Rocky View counties with the help of RCMP.

Dozens of vehicles, various tools, generators and other household recreation items totaling $1.33 million were seized as a result of the warrants and the suspects arrested.

During one of the arrests, one of the suspects was nabbed while driving a stolen Ford F350 which was towing a 25′ utility trailer holding a 1929 Ford Model A which had been stolen from an antique vehicle collector.

Included in the seizure were:

Passenger vehicles

Boats

Trailers

Motorcycles

Bobcats

ATVs

Jason Howard little, 34, of Calgary has been charged with 65 offences, including:

15 counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000

12 counts of breach of recognizance

Nine counts each of driving while unauthorized and driving without insurance

Six counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

Five counts of break and enter

Three counts of theft under $5,000

Two counts each of theft over $5,000, possession of break-and-enter instruments and possession of an illegal substance

Brandon Stevens, 24, of Calgary faces 30 charges including:

Five counts of theft under $5,000

Four counts each of break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000, driving while unauthorized and driving without insurance

Two counts each of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

One count each of possession of break-and-enter instruments, mischief to property over $5,000, mischief to property under $5,000, breach of recognizance and possession of an illegal substance

Ralph Huzingas, 57, of Calgary has been charged with three counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and one count each of possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, driving without insurance and driving without a subsisting license.

Amanda Heino, 30, of Calgary faces three charges of breach of recognizance.