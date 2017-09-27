4th pricey stolen speedboat recovered in Parkland County

Spruce Grove/Stony Plain RCMP have found the final missing high-end speedboat, which was one of four stolen from Wizard Lake Marine south of Edmonton earlier this month.

Four speedboats and accompanying trailers — worth a total of $800,000 — were stolen early in the morning on Sept. 13 from the Calmar boat dealership.

READ MORE: 4 speed boats worth $800K stolen from Alberta dealership

The boats are all 23-foot Super Air Nautique G23, designed for wakeboarding, waterskiing and other water sports. Painted construction orange, neon green and vivid blue, they are hard to miss.

RCMP found three of the boats and their trailers on a rural property near Cold Lake this past weekend, where another $250,000 worth of stolen property was also recovered.

Mounties said the outstanding boat — a 2018 white and blue model — was found Tuesday abandoned on a road south of the Enoch Cree Nation in Parkland County.

Ron Quistberg, one of the owners at Wizard Lake Marine, is thrilled the boats were found.

“The first three are back in our yard and being cleaned up!” he told Global News. “Three of them so far are in new shape, so we are very anxious to see the fourth.”

He hoped to have the fourth boat back in possession sometime Wednesday. He thanked RCMP, the media and people who shared news of the stolen boats for spreading the word.

Two men were arrested when the three boats were found in Cold Lake and charges are pending.

No arrests were made in the latest recovery, and police continue to investigate.

Calmar is about 15 kilometres west of Leduc and 35 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.