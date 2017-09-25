3 of 4 pricey speed boats stolen in Alberta recovered; charges pending

RCMP have found three of the four high-end motor boats stolen from Wizard Lake Marine earlier this month and charges are pending.

Four speed boats and accompanying trailers — worth a total of $800,000 — were stolen early in the morning on Sept. 13 from the Calmar boat dealership. The boats are all 23-foot Super Air Nautique G23, designed for wakeboarding, waterskiing and other water sports.

On Saturday, RCMP found three of the boats and the trailers on a rural property near Cold Lake.

Officers said an additional $250,000 worth of stolen property was also recovered during a search.

Two men are in custody and charges are pending, RCMP said. Officers in Cold Lake and Leduc continue to investigate the theft.

One boat has still not been found and RCMP are asking for help finding it. They believe it may have been sold in the Edmonton area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200 or the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.

“Crime has no boundaries and it is very common for criminals to cross jurisdictions,” Staff Sgt. Jeremie Landry said.

“We’re pleased with the progress being made on this investigation.”

Calmar is about 15 kilometres west of Leduc and 35 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Watch below: They were caught on camera but not in time. A Calmar, Alta. area business has been robbed of four expensive speedboats. Vinesh Pratap has more on the heist.