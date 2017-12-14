Stolen truck driver arrested by Saskatoon police after crashing into trailer

Two men are facing a number of charges after Saskatoon police were led on a chase by the driver of a stolen truck.

Patrol officers in the area of 22nd Street West and Avenue I spotted a 2005 GMC Sierra being driven suspiciously early Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Saskatoon driver hits 136 km/h in 60 km/h zone trying to elude police

Officers confirmed the truck was stolen and they activated their siren and lights to make a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop and tried to evade police.

The chase ended when the truck crashed into a trailer in the area of 17th Street West and Avenue J South and three people got out of the truck and fled.

A patrol officer pursued one person, eventually arresting a man following a brief foot chase.

A second man was arrested after officers spotted him walking down the street and confirmed he was a suspect after being tracked by a police dog.

The third person, a woman, was arrested without incident and later released from custody.

READ MORE: Medication stolen in Saskatoon home robbery

Police said a search turned up cocaine, a stolen credit card and cheque, a knife, hammer, and break and enter tools.

A 26-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with dangerous driving, evading police, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, possession of stolen property, possession of property obtained by crime, cocaine possession and breach of probation.

A 34-year old Saskatoon man is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of break and enter tools, possession of stolen property, cocaine possession and breach of probation.