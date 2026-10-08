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Crime

Bail granted for driver in Saskatchewan crash that killed mother and daughters

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 8, 2026 1:25 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan crash victims View image in full screen
Amber Olsen and her daughters, Isla and Everly, are shown in this undated GoFundMe photo. GoFundMe/photo
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A truck driver involved in a crash that killed three people, including two girls, in Saskatchewan last week has been granted bail.

Kelly Knopf, a 40-year-old South Carolina resident, appeared in Yorkton court Thursday – almost a week after the fatal crash near Foam Lake, Sask.

RCMP said Knopf was driving a truck when he allegedly smashed into an SUV trying to pass a semi-truck on a rural road.

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Three people in the SUV were killed, including 40-year-old Amber Olsen and her two daughters, eight-year-old Isla and five-year-old Everly. A man who was also in the SUV was taken to hospital in serious condition and the semi driver was not injured.

Knopf and two other truck passengers were also taken to hospital. He was charged with dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm.

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Knopf’s lawyer, Brian Pfefferle, has said his client is overwhelmed with grief and plans to fully co-operate with authorities as the case moves through court. He was on a hunting trip in Saskatchewan when the crash occurred, Pfefferle said.

Knopf will be able to return to the United States on $20,000 bail, court heard Thursday. Several conditions were attached to his release, including not being to operate a vehicle in Saskatchewan.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 21.

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