Woman brings concealed knife onto Saskatoon Transit bus

A woman who brought a concealed knife onto a Saskatoon Transit bus is facing several charges.

Saskatoon police were called to 20th Street West and Avenue S South at around 7:30 p.m. CT Tuesday for a report of a woman on the bus with a knife.

Arriving officers entered the bus and arrested the woman without incident.

A search turned up a large kitchen knife still in its sharpener, along with stolen clothing and jewelry.

The 47-year-old Saskatoon woman is facing two charges of possession of stolen property, and one charge of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

She was also charged with breach of probation and found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest.