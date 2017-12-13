Woman brings concealed knife onto Saskatoon Transit bus
A woman who brought a concealed knife onto a Saskatoon Transit bus is facing several charges.
Saskatoon police were called to 20th Street West and Avenue S South at around 7:30 p.m. CT Tuesday for a report of a woman on the bus with a knife.
Arriving officers entered the bus and arrested the woman without incident.
A search turned up a large kitchen knife still in its sharpener, along with stolen clothing and jewelry.
The 47-year-old Saskatoon woman is facing two charges of possession of stolen property, and one charge of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.
She was also charged with breach of probation and found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest.
