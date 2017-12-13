Crime
December 13, 2017 12:59 pm

Woman brings concealed knife onto Saskatoon Transit bus

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A woman wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested after bringing a concealed knife onto a Saskatoon Transit bus.

Vytai Brannan / Global News
A A

A woman who brought a concealed knife onto a Saskatoon Transit bus is facing several charges.

Saskatoon police were called to 20th Street West and Avenue S South at around 7:30 p.m. CT Tuesday for a report of a woman on the bus with a knife.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police seek driver of a white truck in stabbing investigation

Arriving officers entered the bus and arrested the woman without incident.

A search turned up a large kitchen knife still in its sharpener, along with stolen clothing and jewelry.

The 47-year-old Saskatoon woman is facing two charges of possession of stolen property, and one charge of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

She was also charged with breach of probation and found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Knife
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Stolen Property
Saskatoon Transit
Saskatoon Transit Bus
Stolen Property

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News