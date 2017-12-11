5-year high for vehicle thefts in Saskatoon during 2016: police

Vehicle thefts in Saskatoon hit a five-year high in Saskatoon during 2016.

Saskatoon Police Service said in its annual report that there were 1,269 stolen vehicles reported in the city during the year.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police pursuit of stolen truck ends in fatal collision

That is up 21 per cent from 2015 and the highest level since 2011.

The police report said the thefts are getting more dangerous as the thieves are driving stolen vehicles dangerously and attempting to evade police.

One way police said they are dealing with the increase in vehicle thefts is the auto theft reduction project, which involves parking “bait vehicles” in areas targeted by vehicle theft.

The vehicles are not operable and when someone enters the vehicle, a silent alarm is triggered, alerting police and starting a video feed.

Police also conducted a survey on vehicle thefts, with 1,400 people taking part and providing feedback that officials said will be used to shape future prevention and enforcement strategies.

Nearly three in five vehicle thefts in Saskatoon are due to the keys being left in or near vehicles.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police officer struck while chasing auto theft suspect

Property crime was also up in 2016, increasing 22 per cent from the previous year.

Police said drugs, especially meth, continues to be a driving force behind many property crimes.

Firearms-related offences jumped by 50 per cent during 2016.

The report will go to the Saskatoon board of police commissioners on Thursday.