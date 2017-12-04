2 people charged after Saskatoon police recover stolen truck

Saskatoon police have two people in custody after the alleged driver of a stolen truck attempted to elude patrol officers.

The officers said they spotted the 2013 GMC Sierra in the area of Avenue P South and 11th Street West at around 3 p.m. CT Saturday.

They said they followed the truck for a short distance before activating their lights and siren to make a traffic stop.

The driver refused to pull over and officers said he accelerated to get away.

They stopped following the truck as the air support unit (ASU) was monitoring the truck.

ASU members followed the truck as it was driven erratically into oncoming traffic before coming to a stop behind an apartment in the 300-block of Avenue C South.

Two people were seen leaving the truck and entering the building.

Patrol officers arrived and arrested two people.

A 32-year-old Saskatoon man and a 17-year-old Saskatoon girl are charged with possession of stolen property.

The man is also facing charges of evading police and dangerous driving.