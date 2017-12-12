Saskatoon police seek driver of a white truck in stabbing investigation

Saskatoon police want to speak with the driver of a truck as they continue to investigate a stabbing.

A man was stabbed multiple times around midnight on Saturday, Dec. 2 in the 2300-block of 33rd Street West.

The 47-year-old man was initially taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said he is now in stable condition and continues to recover in hospital.

The driver of a white truck, possibly a Dodge Ram 1500 quad cab with a white truck cap, was travelling north on Avenue W near Byers Crescent at the time of the stabbing.

Investigators said the driver stopped abruptly when two people ran across the street in front of the truck.

Police have also updated the descriptions of the two suspects wanted in the stabbing.

The first is a Caucasian man, between five-foot eight and five-foot ten, with a stocky build. He was wearing a blue jacket.

The second is a Caucasian women, five-foot five with a very slender build, and blond hair. She was wearing a black, down-filled jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.