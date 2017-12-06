Crime
December 6, 2017 11:16 am

Rifle seized by Prince Albert police during suspicious activity call

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Prince Albert police seize .22-calibre rifle, arrest three people during suspicious activity call.

Eric Beck / Global News
A suspicious activity call to Prince Albert police ended with officers seizing a rifle and taking three people into custody.

Officers were called to a home in the 700-block of 12 Street West at around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of suspicious activity.

They arrived to find a vehicle running in the driveway with three people inside.

One person in the vehicle was known to police and officers said he was in breach of his probation.

All three were arrested and officers seized a backpack containing a .22-calibre rifle during a search of the vehicle.

A woman and a man, both 43, are facing numerous firearms-related charges.

Along with firearms-related charges, a 28-year-old man is also facing charges of being at large of his recognizance not to possess firearms or ammunition and breach of probation to not possess firearms.

They are scheduled to appear Wednesday in Prince Albert provincial court.

