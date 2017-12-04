Prince Albert police deal with calls for van crashing into tree, masked man

Prince Albert police dealt with a variety of calls this past weekend including a van colliding with a tree and a masked man who was armed with a shotgun.

There were 257 calls for service over the weekend and police made 50 arrests.

Impaired Driving

A patrol officer observed a vehicle being driven erratically and disobeying a stop sign just after 1 a.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The vehicle was pulled over in the 300-block of 28th Street East.

The driver, a 35-year-old Prince Albert woman, failed a roadside alcohol screening device and breathalyzer tests conducted back at the police station.

She is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and exceeding .08.

Van vs. Tree

Officers were called to a collision between a minivan and a tree on 5th Street East and 22nd Street East at 4:05 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The driver, a 23-year-old Prince Albert man, was found passed out at the wheel and woken up by police.

A passenger from the vehicle was found by the side of the road.

Another woman was in the passenger side of the vehicle and was pinned inside. Members of the Prince Albert Fire Department used hydraulic tools to disentangle and extricate her from the vehicle.

Parkland Ambulance took both injured women to hospital.

The uninjured driver was arrested and taken to the police station where he failed breathalyzer tests.

He is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, three counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one count of exceeding .08.

Impaired Driving/Drugs

Police were called to a Report Impaired Driver (RID) complaint at a business in the 3600-block of 2nd Avenue West at around 11:10 p.m. CT on Dec. 3.

Officers found a truck running in the parking lot with the driver, a 32-year-old man, asleep at the wheel.

Police said they woke him up and he appeared to be under the influence of a substance.

The driver was arrested and found to have a knife and pills on his person.

The Domremy, Sask., man is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of clonazepam, unlawful possession of hydromorphone and two counts of being at large of his undertaking.

Stolen Vehicle/Meth

Officers located a stolen vehicle which parked outside a home in the 1000-block of 1st Street East at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, and passenger, a 38-year-old woman, were arrested and taken to police cells.

A small quantity of meth was found during a search of the woman. She is charged with possession of meth.

Both are facing a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle exceeding $5,000.

Suspicious Person

Police were called to a suspicious person complaint at an alley in the 300-block of 7th Street East on Monday.

A 31-year-old man was found wearing a mask and carrying a backpack. He was questioned and found to be in breach of an undertaking and was arrested.

Police said they retrieved the backpack, which the suspect had thrown over a fence, and found a 12-gauge shotgun inside it.

The Prince Albert man is facing seven firearms-related offences, one breach of an undertaking to stay at his home from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and one breach of probation to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

All of the accused were scheduled to appear Monday in Prince Albert provincial court.