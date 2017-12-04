Saskatoon police searching for 2 people after man stabbed numerous times

UPDATE: Police have updated the condition of the man and the description of the suspects.

A 47-year-old man is in critical, but stable, condition after being stabbed numerous times.

Saskatoon police said the stabbing happened early Sunday morning in the 2300-block of 33rd Street West.

Emergency personnel found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital by paramedics in serious condition.

Police said two people fled the scene prior to their arrival.

One of them is described as an African-American man, around six-foot-two and wearing black clothing.

The other is described as a thin woman, five-feet tall who was wearing a burgundy coat.

Police said the victim and the suspects are unknown to each other.

The targeted enforcement and identification units continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.