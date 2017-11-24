Loss prevention officer assaulted by shoplifters at Saskatoon business

A loss prevention officer (LPO) at a Saskatoon business was assaulted by two people accused of shoplifting.

Two people were in the business in the 300-block of Confederation Drive just after 7 p.m. CT when the LPO attempted to arrest them for shoplifting.

He was assaulted by the man and woman who then fled before police arrived.

The LPO was taken to hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Saskatoon police arrested the suspects two hours later in a vehicle that was parked in the 700-block of Idylwyld Drive North.

Officers said they seized items stolen from the store, two grams of meth and stolen identification documents.

A 35-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both from Calgary, are charged with theft, assault, and possession of a controlled substance.

They are scheduled to appear Friday evening before a justice of the peace.

Police continue to investigate and said further charges are pending.