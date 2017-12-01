Crime
December 1, 2017 1:03 pm

Woman unlawfully confined, assaulted in basement of Saskatoon home

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

A woman was assaulted while being held against her will in the basement of a Saskatoon home.

Saskatoon police say a woman was unlawfully confined and assaulted at a home Friday morning.

Officers were called to the home in the 300-block of 26th Street West at around 7:30 a.m. CT after receiving a call a woman was being held against her will.

Police entered the home and found a woman in the basement who had been assaulted.

The 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Five people have been arrested and police said charges are pending.

Police said more details will be released as the investigation unfolds.

