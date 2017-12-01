Woman unlawfully confined, assaulted in basement of Saskatoon home
Saskatoon police say a woman was unlawfully confined and assaulted at a home Friday morning.
Officers were called to the home in the 300-block of 26th Street West at around 7:30 a.m. CT after receiving a call a woman was being held against her will.
Police entered the home and found a woman in the basement who had been assaulted.
The 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Five people have been arrested and police said charges are pending.
Police said more details will be released as the investigation unfolds.
