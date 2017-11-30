Saskatoon school placed under brief perimeter lockdown after gun report

A Saskatoon elementary school was placed under a perimeter lockdown Thursday morning after a report of a man with a gun.

Saskatoon police said they received a call at around 9:20 a.m. CT that there was a man armed with a gun outside the school in the 10-block of Ravine Drive.

École River Heights School was immediately placed in a perimeter lockdown.

Officers searched the area as well as a nearby school but said no suspicious people or weapons were found.

The perimeter lockdown has been lifted.

Officers continue to investigation and ask anyone with information to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.