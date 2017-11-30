Canada
November 30, 2017 1:09 pm

Saskatoon school placed under brief perimeter lockdown after gun report

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

École River Heights School was placed under a perimeter lockdown after a report a man armed with a gun was outside the Saskatoon elementary school.

A Saskatoon elementary school was placed under a perimeter lockdown Thursday morning after a report of a man with a gun.

Saskatoon police said they received a call at around 9:20 a.m. CT that there was a man armed with a gun outside the school in the 10-block of Ravine Drive.

École River Heights School was immediately placed in a perimeter lockdown.

Officers searched the area as well as a nearby school but said no suspicious people or weapons were found.

The perimeter lockdown has been lifted.

Officers continue to investigation and ask anyone with information to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

