Stolen rifles, 2 kg marijuana seized in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police seized two stolen rifles and just over two kilograms of marijuana during a search of a home in Prince Albert, Sask.

Officers were called to the home in the 1000-block of 1 Street East early Thursday morning to investigate a disturbance.

They arrived to find a man outside bleeding from the head and firearms visible in the home.

Police arrested a man inside the home and then carried out a search.

Officers said they seized numerous rifles, two of which were confirmed to be stolen, compound bows, crossbows, 2,083 grams of marijuana, 0.7 grams of cocaine, bear spray and ammunition.

A 39-year-old man is facing 30 charges including numerous weapons-related charges and possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

He appeared Thursday in Prince Albert provincial court and has been released from custody on an undertaking to appear in court on Dec. 18.