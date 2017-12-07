Man attacked in Prince Albert, Sask. by machete-wielding teen

A teen is accused of attacking a man with a machete in Prince Albert, Sask.

The man told police he was delivering flyers in the 800-block of 28 Street East just before 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday when he was approached by four people, one of whom was armed with a machete.

He was struck twice with the machete before he was able to flee to a nearby business and call for help.

There is no word on his condition.

Responding officers contained the area and located the suspect on Branion Drive heading towards Crescent Heights Arena.

Officers chased the suspect when he fled on foot and were able to capture him.

Police said a machete was seized.

A 17-year-old Prince Albert boy is facing nine charges including aggravated assault, committing an assault, and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace.

He is scheduled to appear Thursday in Prince Albert provincial court.