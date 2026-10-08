Confusion in Halifax courtroom over U.S. consulate bomb threat case

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The man accused of threatening to bomb the U.S. consulate in Halifax in August made a court appearance Thursday morning via video link, but the hearing was quickly derailed.

Krysten Stevens, legal aid lawyer for 54-year-old Ali Assakereh, told a provincial court judge that the accused wanted to be tried by a judge alone in Nova Scotia Supreme Court and would plead not guilty.

Judge Barbara Beach said Assakereh would have to wait to enter his plea until the case came before the higher court.

But Assakereh, who was seen listening to the proceedings on a telephone line and had complained several times about audio levels, then held up a handwritten note to the camera.

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“I no need to change court,” said the note.

Beach rescheduled the matter for next month.

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As well, the judge said Assakereh and his interpreter, who was relaying the proceedings in Farsi, should appear in person to avoid further confusion. Farsi is language mainly spoken in Iran.

Assakereh was arrested Aug. 10 for allegedly placing a propane tank and flammable liquids in his car and parking it near the consulate, prompting evacuations across a large section of downtown Halifax.

An explosives expert determined the propane and liquids in Assakereh’s car posed no threat to public safety and all evacuation orders were lifted later in the day.

Assakereh is facing charges of mischief and uttering threats, as well as a charge under a section of the Criminal Code that prohibits threats against internationally protected people, including diplomats.

The Crown has said it considers the latter offence to be terrorist activity, which means it can pursue a penalty of up to life in prison instead of the usual maximum of five years.

The alleged bomb threat came less than a week after two suspects were charged with shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto in July — the second such incident at the building this year. A 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy are facing more than a dozen charges.

The consulate in Toronto was previously targeted on March 10, when two suspects allegedly fired multiple shots at the building. An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old are facing multiple charges.

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No one was injured in either shooting.