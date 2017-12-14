Medication stolen in Saskatoon home robbery

Two men made off with medication in an armed robbery at a Saskatoon home.

Police said the two men, one armed with a rifle and the other carrying a baseball bat, forced their way into the home in the 400-block of Avenue E South on Wednesday at around 6 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: Driver hits speed of 136 km/h in effort to elude Saskatoon police

They took medication and then fled on foot.

Police have not said what type of medication was stolen.

A person at the home received minor injuries.

The first suspect is around 20, five-foot 10 with a chubby face, and carrying a bat. He had a grey hoodie pulled around and covering his face.

The second suspect is in his late teens to early 20s, around five-foot five with dark hair and a dark complexion. He was armed with a rifle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.