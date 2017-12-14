Driver hits speed of 136 km/h in effort to elude Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say they know the identity of a driver who eluded officers on Wednesday evening at a high rate of speed.

Members of the traffic unit were in the area of McOrmond Drive and Attridge Drive for traffic enforcement when they spotted a southbound car on McOrmond just before 9:15 p.m. going 76 km/h.

The speed limit is 60 km/h.

Officers said the driver sped away at speeds up to 136 km/h when they activated their lights and siren for a traffic stop.

The driver eventually lost control and the car left the road.

A police dog was unsuccessful in tracking down the driver after the driver fled on foot.

Police said they continue to investigate and charges of dangerous driving and evading police are pending.