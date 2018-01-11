Guns, drugs seized by Prince Albert police

Prince Albert police have seized weapons and drugs following a search of a home in the northern Saskatchewan city.

The search of the home in the 1200-block of 15 Street West was carried out Tuesday afternoon by members of the Prince Albert police tactical unit.

Nine people at the home were arrested.

Police said among the weapons seized were a 16-gauge sawed-off shotgun and a .22-calibre sawed-off rifle.

Officers said they also seized 1.6 grams of cocaine, 1.3 grams of meth and a large amount of cash.

Three people from Prince Albert, a 23-year-old man and two women, 21 and 27, are facing multiple firearms charges along with possession of property obtained by crime.

They made their first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Wednesday.