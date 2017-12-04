Crime
December 4, 2017 2:25 pm

Cocaine seized, five charged in Saskatoon drug trafficking bust

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Police seize cocaine, charge five in a Saskatoon drug trafficking bust.

Dayne Winter / Global News
A A

Police have seized cocaine and charged five men following a drug trafficking investigation in Saskatoon.

The arrests happened Saturday at two locations in the city when members of the Saskatoon integrated drug enforcement street team (SIDEST) searched two homes.

READ MORE: RCMP say dent made in Lloydminster’s drug scene

Officers said they seized 140 grams of cocaine, $7,100 in cash, a vehicle, and a variety of drug paraphernalia at the homes in the 3000-block of Cumberland Avenue and the 400 block of Pichler Crescent.

Four men, 21, 28 and two 26-year-olds, are facing a number of charges ranging from cocaine trafficking to possession of the proceeds of crime.

A fifth man is facing a possession of cocaine charge.

SIDEST is made up of members of the Saskatoon Police Service and RCMP F Division.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cocaine
Cocaine Trafficking
Drug Bust
RCMP F Division
Saskatoon Cocaine Trafficking
Saskatoon Drug Bust
Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
SIDEST

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News