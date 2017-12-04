Cocaine seized, five charged in Saskatoon drug trafficking bust

Police have seized cocaine and charged five men following a drug trafficking investigation in Saskatoon.

The arrests happened Saturday at two locations in the city when members of the Saskatoon integrated drug enforcement street team (SIDEST) searched two homes.

Officers said they seized 140 grams of cocaine, $7,100 in cash, a vehicle, and a variety of drug paraphernalia at the homes in the 3000-block of Cumberland Avenue and the 400 block of Pichler Crescent.

Four men, 21, 28 and two 26-year-olds, are facing a number of charges ranging from cocaine trafficking to possession of the proceeds of crime.

A fifth man is facing a possession of cocaine charge.

SIDEST is made up of members of the Saskatoon Police Service and RCMP F Division.