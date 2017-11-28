Dent made in Lloydminster’s drug scene: RCMP

Lloydminster RCMP say they have made a dent in the border city’s illegal drug scene after laying 83 charges against 22 people.

The two-week drug investigation by police resulted in two homes being searched on Nov. 23.

Police said $35,000 in stolen property was recovered, and firearms and drugs were seized.

Thirteen people have been arrested and warrants have been issued for nine others.

Charges include trafficking fentanyl, meth, cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

“The hard work of our officers and municipal employees has significantly impacted the drug trade within our community,” Insp. Neill Pearson said in a statement.

“This investigation is a great example of how our detachment and provincial crime reduction strategies continues to be effective in addressing crime in our community.”

Those charged are expected to appear over the next several months in Alberta and Saskatchewan provincial courts.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected to be laid.

Here is a list of those charged in the investigation:

Darla Dixon, 32 from Lloydminster;

Tyler Wolfe, 31, from Onion Lake, Sask.;

Courtlin Littlewolfe, 33, from Edmonton;

Louisa Simpson, 19, from Lloydminster;

Cheyenne Harper, 31, from Onion Lake;

Rosanna Courtoreille, 33, from Edmonton;

Richard Wooldridge, 58, from Lloydminster;

Michale Yaskow, 50, from Lloydminster;

Richard Klippenstine, 43, from Lloydminster;

Benjamin Harper, 31, from Lloydminster;

Brandon Robinson, 23, from Lloydminster;

Travis Fraser, 24, from Lloydminster; and

Shyla Johstone, 24, from Lloydminster

Arrest warrants issued for: