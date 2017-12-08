2 charged with trafficking fentanyl in Saskatoon

Two people are facing fentanyl trafficking charges in Saskatoon after a bust on Thursday afternoon.

Two men were taken into custody at 112th Street and Egbert Avenue by members of the Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team (SIDEST) after officers said they spotted a drug transaction.

Police said a search of a 23-year-old man turned up fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.

He is facing a number of charges including trafficking fentanyl, possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

No charges were laid against the second man.

A home on Rita Crescent was then searched where officers said they seized 33 fentanyl pills, 4.6 grams of marijuana, 1.4 grams of cocaine and $930 in cash.

Officers said they also seized scales, drug paraphernalia and cell phones and arrested a woman.

The 24-year-old woman is facing possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of crime charges.