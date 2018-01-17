Arrests made in Saskatoon mailbox thefts

Saskatoon police say they have two men in custody believed to have been responsible for recent mailbox thefts along with break and enters.

The thefts happened last year in November and December.

A 28-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested on Jan. 12 on outstanding warrants. Police have charged him with seven counts of break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, possession of stolen property, and two counts of possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking.

The second suspect, also a 28-year old Saskatoon man, was arrested on Jan. 13 on outstanding warrants. Among the 26 charges he is facing are 14 counts of break and enter, and three counts of possession of stolen property.

Both are scheduled to appear Wednesday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.

Police believe the two men were responsible for more than half of the reported break-ins and mailbox thefts during the two-month period.

Investigators said further charges are pending.