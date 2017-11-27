Three men charged in alleged Surrey mail theft

Three Surrey men are facing charges of mail theft, after allegedly being caught with “a large amount” of stolen mail.

Surrey RCMP said they received a call around 4 a.m. last Wednesday with reports of mail being stolen in the Morgan Creek area.

READ MORE: Canada Post ‘superboxes’ in Surrey raided by thieves

Officers responded, and found the trio and the stolen mail in a parked minivan near Rosemary Heights Crescent and Rosemary Heights Drive, according to an RCMP media release.

Craig Davies, Jordan Wardstrom and Jamie Timbs were arrested without incident and each face a single charge of mail theft, police said.

READ MORE: Surrey pair face more than 150 charges for break-ins to communal mailboxes, garages

Wardstrom is also facing an additional charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Mail theft is usually the start of identity theft which leads to impersonation, said Cpl. Scotty Schumann in a statement. This in turn results in someone using your personal information to commit additional crimes.

Mounties said mail theft usually spikes over the winter months, and are warning the public to be particularly careful about mail security over the holidays.

The Surrey RCMP and Canada Post are offering the following tips to help keep your mail safe: