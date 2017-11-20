Surrey pair face more than 150 charges for break-ins to communal mailboxes, garages

A pair of prolific property crime offenders have been arrested and charged by Surrey RCMP with more than 150 criminal charges relating to a series of break-and-enters, theft and frauds.

Between Aug. 15 and Oct. 11, Surrey RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team (PCTT) investigated several apartment complex break-ins where the suspects targeted communal mailboxes and underground parking garages.

Police were able to identify two suspects through video surveillance and arrested them on Oct. 24 at a hotel room in Surrey.

After obtaining search warrants for two locations, investigators found a number of stolen IDs, banking documents, and credit card data.

Serena Goth, 43, and Calvin Cranmore, 36, are now charged with a total of 157 property crime offences including break and enter, fraud, possession of stolen property, possession of ID and credit card data, theft and personation.

They are in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for this week.

“Surrey RCMP is committed to reducing property crime and targeting those individuals who commit a large percentage of crimes in our communities,” Insp. Shawna Baher, proactive enforcement officer, said in a release. “Our Priority Target Offender program identifies offenders who are active in our community and, through targeted analysis and enforcement, we are able to apprehend those individuals and bring them before the courts.”