Charges pending after weapons call in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood
Three men were taken into Saskatoon police custody after a weapons call in the Riversdale neighbourhood on Friday.
Officers were initially called to the 400-block Avenue F South at around 2:10 p.m. CT.
Patrol officers along with the tactical support unit arrived, taking two men into custody after a traffic stop.
Information then led police to a home at 424 Ave. F South, where another suspect was believed to be inside.
Another man was later arrested in the 1300-block of 20th Street. Police said he is associated with 424 Ave. F South and criminal charges are pending against him.
By 11:30 p.m., the scene was cleared and traffic restrictions were lifted. No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.
