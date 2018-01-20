Charges pending after weapons call in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood

Three men were taken into Saskatoon police custody after a weapons call in the Riversdale neighbourhood on Friday.

Officers were initially called to the 400-block Avenue F South at around 2:10 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police seek leads in shooting

Patrol officers along with the tactical support unit arrived, taking two men into custody after a traffic stop.

Information then led police to a home at 424 Ave. F South, where another suspect was believed to be inside.

Another man was later arrested in the 1300-block of 20th Street. Police said he is associated with 424 Ave. F South and criminal charges are pending against him.

READ MORE: 4 in custody in Saskatoon stabbing

By 11:30 p.m., the scene was cleared and traffic restrictions were lifted. No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.