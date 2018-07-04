Crime
Man charged with assaulting Saskatoon police officer

A man allegedly became combative and assaulted an officer while Saskatoon police attempted to arrest him.

A man has been charged with assaulting a police officer after an early morning confrontation in College Park.

Saskatoon police were called to a home the 10 block of Summer Place at around 7:30 a.m. CT Wednesday for a report of an intoxicated man.

He allegedly became combative and assaulted an officer while police attempted to arrest him.

A Taser was unsuccessfully deployed and the man fled on foot.

He was arrested after being tracked by a police dog to the 100 block of Mount Allison Crescent where he was hiding near a parked car.

No injuries were reported.

The 26-year-old man is facing charges of assaulting a police officer, break and enter, meth possession, and marijuana possession.

The use of the Taser will be reviewed in accordance with Saskatoon Police Service policy.

