RCMP investigate series of break-ins near Melville, Sask.

Melville RCMP said they are investigating multiple break and enters that have taken place over the past couple of weeks.

Police say a home in the rural municipality of Grayson was allegedly broken into on Aug. 15 with extensive damage done to the plumbing.

A water R.O. system and garage door motor were also reported stolen.

RMCP said there were several other reports of residential break-ins near Moose Bay Road in the RM between Aug. 14 and Aug. 15.

A red Ford F250 was seen driving around the area at the time of the break-ins.

Police said they are also investigating a break and enter that reportedly happened at the Kelliher Golf Course sometime between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.

Six sheds were allegedly broken into causing damage due to forcible entry, police said.

Three golf carts were reported stolen, according to police. One of the carts is custom made, which police said should be easy to identify.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 306-728-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.