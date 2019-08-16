Sask. man charged with impersonating RCMP officer, uttering threats online

A Kelliher, Sask., man is facing charges after some racist and threatening online comments were brought to the attention of RCMP.

The complaints were received at roughly 1 p.m. CT on Aug. 15.

READ MORE: Nazi flag in Kelliher, Sask. taken down, burned

The comments were made on social media by a person claiming to be an RCMP officer, police said in a press release.

Melville RCMP investigated the context of the Facebook interactions and arrested Patrick Kuhns, 45, without incident the same day.

He is facing charges of uttering threats and impersonating a peace officer.

Kuhns is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Melville provincial court on Sept. 16.

WATCH (Dec. 11, 2017): Saskatchewan man sentenced for uttering threats against Justin Trudeau

Police are asking anyone who believes they have received a message that contains threats to cause harm to contact their local RCMP detachment.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Kelliher is approximately 125 kilometres northeast of Regina.

Related Mother receives taunting messages from Facebook account impersonating her deceased son