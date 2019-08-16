Crime
August 16, 2019 8:30 pm
Updated: August 16, 2019 8:37 pm

Sask. man charged with impersonating RCMP officer, uttering threats online

Thomas Piller - Web Producer

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged a Kelliher man with uttering threats and impersonating a peace officer.

A Kelliher, Sask., man is facing charges after some racist and threatening online comments were brought to the attention of RCMP.

The complaints were received at roughly 1 p.m. CT on Aug. 15.

The comments were made on social media by a person claiming to be an RCMP officer, police said in a press release.

Melville RCMP investigated the context of the Facebook interactions and arrested Patrick Kuhns, 45, without incident the same day.

He is facing charges of uttering threats and impersonating a peace officer.

Kuhns is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Melville provincial court on Sept. 16.

Police are asking anyone who believes they have received a message that contains threats to cause harm to contact their local RCMP detachment.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Kelliher is approximately 125 kilometres northeast of Regina.

