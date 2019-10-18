Menu

Crime

Regina man arrested after over 40 bikes and firearms located by police

By Taylor Braat Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 1:39 pm
Over 44 bikes were seized from a Regina man Wednesday morning.
Over 44 bikes were seized from a Regina man Wednesday morning. Provided / RPS

A Regina man is facing several charges after 44 bikes, along with a motorcycle, replica handgun, and 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun was seized from his possession, police said.

Police said they will try to return the several bikes that were seized back to their rightful owners.
Police said they will try to return the several bikes that were seized back to their rightful owners. provided / RPS

Regina police said over $5,000 of alleged stolen property was located in the Richardson Crescent area by officers on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Darcy d. Budden, 40, is facing six charges including possession of property over $5,000, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

READ MORE: ‘He left his bike and took mine’: Regina sees rise in bicycle thefts

Regina police said they are attempting to return the bikes to its rightful owners and will contact each owner if it is their property which has been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Budden will next appear in court on Nov. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Stolen bikes equal broken hearts for Indigenous Christian Fellowship

Regina police are attempting to tackle the bike theft problem in Regina through an online server where people can register their bikes.

Story continues below advertisement
Bike thefts rise in Regina during summer months
Bike thefts rise in Regina during summer months
taylor.braat@globalnews.ca
