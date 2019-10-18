Regina man arrested after over 40 bikes and firearms located by police

A Regina man is facing several charges after 44 bikes, along with a motorcycle, replica handgun, and 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun was seized from his possession, police said.
Regina police said over $5,000 of alleged stolen property was located in the Richardson Crescent area by officers on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m.
Darcy d. Budden, 40, is facing six charges including possession of property over $5,000, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Regina police said they are attempting to return the bikes to its rightful owners and will contact each owner if it is their property which has been recovered.
The investigation is ongoing.
Budden will next appear in court on Nov. 28 at 9:30 a.m.
Regina police are attempting to tackle the bike theft problem in Regina through an online server where people can register their bikes.
Follow @TaylorbeYQR
COMMENTS