Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating two homes being shot up in North Battleford

By Taylor Braat Global News
Posted October 6, 2019 9:41 pm
Sask RCMP say two homes in North Battleford were shot at over the course of two days.
Sask RCMP say two homes in North Battleford were shot at over the course of two days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Battlefords RCMP is looking for suspects in relation to two home shootings — on Friday and Saturday in North Battleford, Sask.

RCMP say early Friday morning officers responded to shots fired in the Riverview residential area. The shots, they found, had been directed at a home.

Related News

They said there were people in the home at the time but no one sustained injuries.

READ MORE: Shot fired at home on Elphinstone Street in Regina

The second shooting took place early Saturday morning in the area of Walker Drive and 19th Avenue. RCMP said the residence shot at was located in the 1800 block of 93rd Street.

Police said people were in that home at the time as well, but no one was injured.

READ MORE: $750K worth of firearms, drugs, found in North Battleford, Sask. raid: RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about these two incidents are asked to call Battleford’s RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Crime rate spikes in North Battleford, Sask.
Crime rate spikes in North Battleford, Sask.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPShootingSask RCMPNorth BattlefordBattlefords RCMPNorth Battleford Saskresidence shot
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.