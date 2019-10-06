RCMP investigating two homes being shot up in North Battleford

Send this page to someone via email

Battlefords RCMP is looking for suspects in relation to two home shootings — on Friday and Saturday in North Battleford, Sask.

RCMP say early Friday morning officers responded to shots fired in the Riverview residential area. The shots, they found, had been directed at a home.

They said there were people in the home at the time but no one sustained injuries.

READ MORE: Shot fired at home on Elphinstone Street in Regina

The second shooting took place early Saturday morning in the area of Walker Drive and 19th Avenue. RCMP said the residence shot at was located in the 1800 block of 93rd Street.

Police said people were in that home at the time as well, but no one was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about these two incidents are asked to call Battleford’s RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

2:01 Crime rate spikes in North Battleford, Sask. Crime rate spikes in North Battleford, Sask.