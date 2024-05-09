Menu

Crime

Police looking for white pickup truck in fatal Laval hit and run

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 4:10 pm
Quebec provincial police are looking for a white Ford F-150 pickup, in connection with a fatal hit and run in Laval Thursday morning. May 9, 2009.
Quebec provincial police are looking for a white Ford F-150 pickup, in connection with a fatal hit and run in Laval Thursday morning. May 9, 2009. SQ police handout
The major crimes unit with the Sûreté du Québec is seeking witnesses to a fatal hit and run in Laval on Thursday morning.

First responders were called at 5:15 a.m. to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 15 North, at the Gédéon-Ouimet bridge in Laval.

In a press release, the SQ said it appears a driver stopped their car in the right lane after getting a flat tire.

Police believe the driver was hit by a white pickup truck, as he exited his vehicle to fix the flat tire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of a white Ford F-150 did not remain after the collision.

Investigators are seeking possible witnesses to the fatal crash or anyone with information on the vehicle involved in the collision.

It is possible to contact the police at 1-800-659-4264.

