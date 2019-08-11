Global News at 6 Regina August 11 2019 7:22pm 02:06 ‘Unstoppable Kid’ from Saskatchewan First Nation throws first pitch at Blue Jays game Ten-year-old Taran Kaiswatum was chosen to throw the first-pitch at Sundays Blue Jays game as the Jays Care Foundations first “Unstoppable Kid.” ‘Unstoppable Kid’ from Saskatchewan First Nation throws first pitch at Blue Jays game <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5753631/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5753631/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?