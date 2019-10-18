Heritage Classic festivities to take over Regina’s downtown core

Send this page to someone via email

Both the NHL and the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District (RDBID) have events and attractions planned ahead of, during, and after the Tim Horton’s NHL Heritage Classic.

The match-up between the Calgary Flames and the Winnipeg Jets will be viewed by thousands at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium at 8 p.m. on Oct. 26.

The NHL’s official fan festival PreGame is a two-day event happening Saturday and Sunday, while the RDBIB is hosting Hockey Week Downtown for the entire week (Oct. 21 – 26).

Here are the events happening in the city:

Oct. 21

Hockey film festival – Score: A Hockey Musical at The Fat Badger at 7 p.m.

Oct. 22

Hockey film festival – Slap Shot at O’Hanlon’s Irish Pub at 7 p.m.

Oct. 23

Hockey film festival – Goon at O’Hanlon’s Irish Pub at 7 p.m.

Oct. 24

Hockey film festival – Indian Horse at RPL Film Theatre at 6:30 p.m.

Women in Sport Panel: The Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame at Centre Court in the Cornwall Centre

Oct. 25

Hockey film festival – Might Ducks at F.W. Hill Mall at 6 p.m.

at F.W. Hill Mall at 6 p.m. Hockey Week Pancake Breakfast at City Square Plaza at 8:30 a.m.

STICKS Ball Hockey Tournament at City Square Plaza from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Pick-up Game at City Square Plaza from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

STICKS BBQ Lunch at City Square Plaza at 11 a.m.

Oct. 26

PreGame activities and events at Confederation Park from 1-7:30 p.m.

Tailgate Party at City Square Plaza from 2-6 p.m.

Free Downtown Mosaic Stadium Shuttle Service begins at 5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. and starts back up in the 3rd period.

Viewing Party at F.W. Hill Mall from 5-11 p.m.

Oct. 27

PreGame activities and events at Confederation Park from 10a.m.-1:30 p.m.

There will also be “rink-inspired” food and beverages served at various restaurants around Regina throughout the week and you can find out who is participating here.

The Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame will also be paying tribute to hockey in a display at the Cornwall Centre with artifacts and text highlighting individual hockey inductees who played in the NHL. It will be displayed on the upper level at the entrance to the pedway to the BMO Building.

During the game, there will also be performances by The Sheepdogs, Jess Moskaluke and the Hunter Brothers.

The Sheepdogs, Moskaluke and the Hunter Brothers will perform at the 2019 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic outdoor game between the Jets and Flames in Regina, Saskatchewan on Oct. 26 https://t.co/FOK9r850Fn — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) October 10, 2019

You can use the hashtag #HockeyWeekDowntown if you’d like to interact with others throughout the week’s events.

Tickets for the Tim Horton’s Heritage Classic can be purchased here.