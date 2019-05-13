Same-day return flights from Calgary to Regina offered for 2019 Heritage Classic

Canadian Classic Tours in Calgary is making it a little easier on travellers planning on attending the 2019 Heritage Classic in Regina on Oct. 26.

The company is offering a same-day return charter flight from Calgary which would include bus transfers between the airport and Mosaic Stadium.

“It is remarkable to have the Classic Heritage game in Regina this fall,” said Bill Lamberton, president of CCT.

“Our company has offered one-day flights to Grey Cup games in the past and this will be our first hockey charter. Calgarians who enjoy hockey will be able to cheer on the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets, as they face-off outdoors at Mosaic Stadium. It’s another uniquely Canadian experience.”

It may be an option for those struggling to find accommodations in Regina.

The Regina Hotel Association said in April, the majority of hotels were booked as soon as the announcement was made in January.

Tickets to the Winnipeg Jets game against the Calgary Flames went on sale on April 25.

For more information visit www.classiccanadiantours.com or call 1-866-460-1415.