Man arrested for fraud-related charges in Waskesiu, Sask. area

A Saskatchewan man is facing fraud-related charges as a result of a two-year investigation by Waskesiu RCMP.

George Wilson, 66, was arrested on Jan. 4 by Prince Albert police on an outstanding warrant.

He is facing charges of fraud greater than $5,000, theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

The charges stem from an investigation into financial irregularities that occurred from 2008 to 2015 while Wilson was employed with a Waskesiu-area organization.

RCMP said he was in a position of financial authority.

Wilson, from Prince Albert, was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear on Feb. 15 in Montreal Lake provincial court.

The RCMP federal and serious organized crime unit is assisting with the ongoing investigation.