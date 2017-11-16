Conditional sentence for woman who scammed Sask. court fine option program
A Saskatchewan woman who helped offenders on a northern First Nation beat the justice system will not be going to jail.
Sylvia Joseph pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges for accepting money in return for signing off on unperformed community service hours when she worked with the fine option program at Big River First Nation.
A judge has given her a 15-month conditional sentence and ordered Joseph to donate $800 to a group home on the reserve.
Joseph initially faced more than 100 charges of forgery, defrauding the government and falsifying documents.
RCMP started their investigation in 2013.
Joseph has also been ordered to pay a $200 surcharge to the court.
