Crime
December 15, 2017 9:24 am

Kindersley, Sask. woman pleads guilty to defrauding travel customers

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Leslie Glauser, who owned T & T Travel in Kindersley, has pleaded guilty to defrauding her customers out of thousands of dollars.

Google Maps
A A

A Kindersley, Sask., woman who defrauded thousands of dollars from customers has pleaded guilty.

Leslie Glauser, who owned T & T Travel in the western Saskatchewan community, appeared in court on Tuesday and admitted to stealing from her customers.

READ MORE: Kindersley, Sask. travel agency owner charged with fraud

The first complaints were made against Glasuer in January 2016 after people booking trips through her travel agency said they never received tickets to their destinations.

Some said they were out as much as $20,000.

Glauser was charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 after RCMP received more than 250 complaints.

She will be sentenced in February 2018.

Kindersley is approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fraud
Kindersley
Kindersley Saskatchewan
Kindersley T & T Travel
Leslie Glauser
Leslie Glauser Fraud
Leslie Glauser T & T Travel
Sask RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News