Kindersley, Sask. woman pleads guilty to defrauding travel customers

A Kindersley, Sask., woman who defrauded thousands of dollars from customers has pleaded guilty.

Leslie Glauser, who owned T & T Travel in the western Saskatchewan community, appeared in court on Tuesday and admitted to stealing from her customers.

READ MORE: Kindersley, Sask. travel agency owner charged with fraud

The first complaints were made against Glasuer in January 2016 after people booking trips through her travel agency said they never received tickets to their destinations.

Some said they were out as much as $20,000.

Glauser was charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 after RCMP received more than 250 complaints.

She will be sentenced in February 2018.

Kindersley is approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.