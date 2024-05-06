Murder charge laid in fatal Edmonton assault

A 24-year-old has been charged in relation to a brutal attack that left a 44-year-old man dead near Edmonton’s 118th Avenue last week.
On Friday, at around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 118th Avenue and 90th Street to reports of an assault.
They found a man in medical distress. Paramedics took the man to hospital but he died from his injuries, police said.
On Monday, an autopsy determined that Michal Sadomski, 44, died from “blunt force trauma to the head and chest,” and his death was ruled homicide.
White Mngope Nganika, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Police said they’re not looking for any other suspects.
