‘Use of force encounter’ in Winnipeg shuts down section of Route 90, police responding

Police are on scene at the site of what the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is calling a “major incident” in the Polo Park area.
King Edward Street between St. Matthews and Silver Avenue will be shut down for several hours, following “a use of force encounter,” according to Winnipeg police.
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Police are asking residents to avoid the area.
A news conference with police is scheduled for 2 p.m. Central Time.
More to come…
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