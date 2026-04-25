First Nations raise concerns as Métis self-government treaty advances in Parliament

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A proposed treaty that would grant the Red River Métis greater self-governance is moving through Parliament, but First Nations leaders are urging Ottawa to halt the legislation, warning it could infringe on existing treaty rights.

The Manitoba Métis Federation said the Red River Métis Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Treaty reached second reading in the House of Commons this week, marking a significant step forward.

However, the Assembly of First Nations is opposing the bill, saying First Nations were not adequately consulted and that no new treaties should be established on their traditional territories.

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National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said the proposed legislation lacks clarity around territorial scope.

“The undefined territorial scope of the Red River Métis within the bill would set the stage for expansive Métis jurisdiction over areas that conflict with the existing rights and jurisdiction of First Nations,” she said.

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Much of Canada is already covered by historic treaties, and some First Nations leaders warn that introducing a new agreement could create overlaps and lead to prolonged legal disputes.

The Manitoba Métis Federation has said the treaty is not about land or resources, but rather about recognizing Métis self-government and addressing longstanding historical grievances.

The Federation considers the Manitoba Act, 1870 to be its original negotiated agreement with Canada, though Métis were not formally recognized as a distinct nation at the time.

While Métis leaders say the new agreement has been decades in the making, First Nations leaders maintain it must not supersede their treaty rights or inherent sovereignty, and warn they are prepared to challenge it in court.