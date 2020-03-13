Police look to identify suspect in Calgary garage fire

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking to identify a suspect connected to a fire in the Bridgeland area on Feb. 2.

Police said the fire took place in a rear detached garage in the 700 block of McDougall Road in the city’s northeast.

The property owner was home but unaware of the fire until emergency vehicles arrived at the scene, police said.

Officers identified a suspect that was last seen in the area on the day of the fire.

Police have released photos of the suspect at the Bridgeland and Memorial LRT stations prior to the incident.

Calgary police are looking to identify a suspect connected with suspected arson on Feb. 2. Calgary Police Service

They’re asking the public to help identify the suspect. Police describe the man as tall with a slim build, wearing dark jeans, a blue and beige jacket, a grey baseball cap, a grey scarf and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.