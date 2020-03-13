Menu

Crime

Police look to identify suspect in Calgary garage fire

By Demi Knight 770 CHQR
Posted March 13, 2020 3:11 pm
The Calgary Police Service's headquarters building is shown in Calgary, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. .
The Calgary Police Service's headquarters building is shown in Calgary, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police are looking to identify a suspect connected to a fire in the Bridgeland area on Feb. 2.

Police said the fire took place in a rear detached garage in the 700 block of McDougall Road in the city’s northeast.

READ MORE: Man arrested following apartment fire in southeast Calgary

The property owner was home but unaware of the fire until emergency vehicles arrived at the scene, police said.

Officers identified a suspect that was last seen in the area on the day of the fire.

Police have released photos of the suspect at the Bridgeland and Memorial LRT stations prior to the incident.

Calgary police are looking to identify a suspect connected with suspected arson on Feb. 2.
Calgary police are looking to identify a suspect connected with suspected arson on Feb. 2. Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are looking to identify a suspect connected with suspected arson on Feb. 2.
Calgary police are looking to identify a suspect connected with suspected arson on Feb. 2. Calgary Police Service

They’re asking the public to help identify the suspect. Police describe the man as tall with a slim build, wearing dark jeans, a blue and beige jacket, a grey baseball cap, a grey scarf and sunglasses.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.

