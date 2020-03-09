Woman critically injured in northwest Calgary house fire: Police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a house fire Sunday night, Global News has learned.

Calgary police said the woman in her 50s was found by firefighters when they were called to a house fire in the Edgemont neighbourhood.

The Calgary Fire Department said crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Edgehill Drive N.W. around 7:15 p.m.

According to a news release sent out late Sunday night, firefighters noticed heavy smoke when crews arrived. After extinguishing the fire and searching the home, crews found one person inside.

The Calgary Fire Department is investigating the cause of the blaze.

