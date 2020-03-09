Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Woman critically injured in northwest Calgary house fire: Police

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 6:38 am
Updated March 9, 2020 7:20 am
A woman was pulled from a house fire on Edgehill Drive N.W. in north Calgary on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
A woman was pulled from a house fire on Edgehill Drive N.W. in north Calgary on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Global News

A woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a house fire Sunday night, Global News has learned.

Calgary police said the woman in her 50s was found by firefighters when they were called to a house fire in the Edgemont neighbourhood.

The Calgary Fire Department said crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Edgehill Drive N.W. around 7:15 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 homes destroyed, others damaged by fire in Calgary’s Riverbend area

According to a news release sent out late Sunday night, firefighters noticed heavy smoke when crews arrived. After extinguishing the fire and searching the home, crews found one person inside.

The Calgary Fire Department is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgary fire departmentCFDCalgary House FireNorthwest Calgary fireEdgehill DriveEdgemont fireHouse fire in CalgaryEdgehill Drive Fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.