Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Marchand scores OT goal to lead Bruins to 4-3 victory over Flames

By Brendan Mcgair The Associated Press
Posted November 8, 2024 9:27 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Highlights from Thursday's game between the Flames and the Bruins.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Brad Marchand scored a backhand off of his own rebound with 20 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Flames on Thursday night.

It was Marchand’s second OT winner of the season and redeemed a penalty he committed that led to a power-play goal during the opening minute of the third period.

Story continues below advertisement

Hampus Lindholm, Pavel Zacha and Cole Koepke scored Boston’s other goals, and David Pastrnak had two assists. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 34 shots for the Bruins.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Calgary received goals from Tyson Barrie, Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri. The Flames trailed 3-1 going into the third period before Sharangovich scored with a man advantage and Kadri evened it at 9:55.

Dustin Wolf made 34 saves for the Flames.

Takeaways

Flames: Calgary opened the season with four straight wins, but have only won three games in its last 10.

Bruins: Korpisalo made his fifth start of the season in goal and is now 3-2.

Key moment

Trending Now

With a shootout looming, Boston’s Elias Lindholm forced a turnover along the boards that led to Marchand netting his fourth goal of the season and the Bruins’ third overtime win.

Key stat

After hitting the post twice in regulation, Marchand recorded the 21st overtime winning goal in his career.

Up next

The Flames wrap up a three-game trip at Buffalo on Saturday, the same day the Bruins conclude a two-game homestand against Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Flames GM Craig Conroy on new young talent, expectations for the season'
Flames GM Craig Conroy on new young talent, expectations for the season
© 2024 The Associated Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices