Canada

Calgary to host CFL’s Grey Cup championship game in 2026

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2024 11:50 am
1 min read
Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie points to the Grey Cup trophy before giving his annual state of the league address to reporters during the CFL's Grey Cup week in Calgary, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. View image in full screen
Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie points to the Grey Cup trophy before giving his annual state of the league address to reporters during the CFL's Grey Cup week in Calgary, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
The Canadian Football League says the Calgary Stampeders will host the 113th Grey Cup in 2026.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says he’s thrilled the game will be returning to Calgary.

It is to be played at McMahon Stadium on Nov. 15, 2026.

It would be the sixth time the city has hosted, with the last in 2019.

This season’s Grey Cup is being played on Nov. 17 in Vancouver.

Winnipeg is set to host the championship in 2025.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

