Calgary to host CFL’s Grey Cup championship game in 2026

The Canadian Football League says the Calgary Stampeders will host the 113th Grey Cup in 2026.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says he’s thrilled the game will be returning to Calgary.

It is to be played at McMahon Stadium on Nov. 15, 2026.

It would be the sixth time the city has hosted, with the last in 2019.

This season’s Grey Cup is being played on Nov. 17 in Vancouver.

Winnipeg is set to host the championship in 2025.