Trump warns NATO to help secure Strait of Hormuz or face ‘very bad future’

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U.S. President Donald Trump warned NATO allies of “very bad” consequences if the military alliance — which includes Canada — doesn’t help him secure the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked by Iran since the start of the war, in a newspaper interview published Sunday.

“It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” Trump told the Financial Times.

“If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO.”

The U.S. was hitting Iran “very hard,” Trump said.

“They’ve got nothing left but to make a little trouble in the Strait … these people are beneficiaries and they ought to help us police it,” he said, adding that “China should help too,” citing China’s energy dependence on oil from the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz after the United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran more than two weeks ago, which kicked off an ongoing wave of repeated Iranian strikes across the Middle East and into neighbouring Gulf states.

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About a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage of water between Iran and Oman.

Trump also warned Washington could launch further strikes on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, saying U.S. forces could target its oil infrastructure if needed.

“We can hit that in five minutes,” he said. “And there’s not a thing they can do about it.”

Trump also criticized Britain’s response after speaking with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

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“The U.K. might be considered the number one ally … and when I asked for them to come, they didn’t want to come,” Trump told the Financial Times, adding that Britain only offered to send ships after the U.S. had already reduced Iran’s military capabilities.

Both Prime Minister Mark Carney and Defence Minister David McGuinty have said that Canada has no intention of participating in U.S.-led military operations in Iran.

“Canada was not consulted, did not participate, and has no plans to participate in the offensive actions against Iran that are being undertaken by the U.S. and Israel,” a PMO readout stated last week.

Carney had previously said the question around Canada’s potential future involvement is a “fundamental hypothetical,” adding the conflict can spread very broadly.

“One can never categorically rule out participation,” he said during his trip to Australia earlier this month.

— With files from Reuters