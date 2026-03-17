Ontario expanding bring-your-own-booze rules to include festivals

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The Ford government says it plans to expand tailgate permits to let people bring and drink their own alcohol at certain events, including some movie screenings and farmers’ markets.

The province announced the move on Tuesday afternoon, suggesting it would drive local tourism and economic growth by boosting attendance at some festivals or other municipal events.

Premier Doug Ford told reporters he saw it as a policy to help attract more people to outdoor events.

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“We’re talking about general venues, cultural venues outside, they should be able to have a glass of wine or a beer,” he said.

“That’s not the first time this has happened. It’s happened before that certain special occasions we allow people to drink at a festival or in a park, and do it responsibly.”

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Before the changes, only people organizing sporting tailgates could request a permit to let people bring their own alcohol. The government said the changes could extend to events like art exhibitions and neighbourhood festivals.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said the move would “empower local communities.”

Municipalities will have to pass bylaws allowing people to drink in public if they don’t already allow it and establish a process for events that qualify under the new rules.

Beginning in September, people will be able to apply for permits through the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

— With a file from The Canadian Press