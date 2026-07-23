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Canada

9 Quebecers share $25M Lotto Max jackpot winnings

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted July 23, 2026 4:52 pm
1 min read
Lotto Max winners View image in full screen
Nine Quebecers are sharing the $25 million Lotto Max jackpot. Loto-Québec
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Nine Quebecers are new multimillionaires after winning the $25,000,000 Lotto Max jackpot in the July 10 draw.

Eight people from Laval and one person from the Laurentides region purchased the 10 Formule groupe shares from a Chomedey convenience store.

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Each person will receive $2.5 million, except Thierno M. Sadigou Diallo, who purchased two shares. He will receive $5 million.

“I thought it was amazing when I saw all those zeros!” he said in a news release.

Another winner, Élie Sawan, said he was grateful to win as a group.

“I like people, and I like it when they’re happy. I don’t want to be happy by myself,” he said.

The convenience store that sold the winning tickets will receive a $250,000 commission from Loto-Québec.

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